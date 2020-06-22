PepsiCo partners with Ehsaas to provide meals to Covid-19 affectees

The PepsiCo’s Millions of Meals program has joined hands with the Ehsaas ration program to deliver millions of meals to those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters. The signing ceremony was followed by a briefing to the prime minister. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of PepsiCo other companies that have partnered on this important initiative.

PepsiCo Pakistan has partnered with on ground charitable organizations to execute the program. So far, over 5.2 million meals have been distributed with the help of some of the most respected charities in the country including; RIZQ and Association for Gender Awareness & Human Empowerment (AGAHE) in Punjab, Peoples Primary Health Initiative (PPHI) in Balochistan, The Orange Tree Foundation, Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP) and Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT) in Sindh and Al-Khidmat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“In the wake of this unprecedented global crisis, PepsiCo is at the forefront of providing assistance to the most vulnerable communities across the world. Within Pakistan, our ‘Millions of Meals’ program has now reached out to communities in all provinces of Pakistan and is supporting them with the day to day nutrition needs,” Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, said on the occasion.