PUASA rejects committee under Secretary HED

LAHORE: Punjab University Academic Staff Association has strongly condemned formation of committee to discuss issues of students of public and private sector universities in which Secretary Higher Education Department has been made convener and Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman and senior vice chancellors would work as members under the secretary. PUASA also announced not to extend any cooperation with the committee, which has been mandated to discuss issues with “stakeholders”.

In a press statement, PUASA President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry has lamented the government and declared the notification as a shameful attempt to bring vice chancellors under the clutches of bureaucracy. He said that the notification had no moral and technical standing. He said that it was deplorable that PHEC Chairman and vice chancellors of big public sector universities, who are retired teachers as well, had been directed to work under the chairmanship of the secretary. He said that the incumbent government was not giving respect to the teachers and through such attempts, the government was insulting senior academicians, scientists and researchers.

He said that the government must know that no nation had progressed without giving respect to the teachers. He said that how was it possible that grade 22 vice chancellors could work under the grade 20 officer? He said that it was also astonishing that the government did not include any representation from any organization of public sector universities while it had included representation from the private sector. He alleged that Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Hummayun had connections with mafias and Prime Minister Imran Khan must take notice of it. He called upon all the vice chancellors not to participate in the meetings of the committee