Police rescue four children, kept in chains by stepmother in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Police rescued four children between four to ten yeras of age from a house at Gulberg area, where a Step mother, reportedly used to torture and keep them in chains.

Residents of Gulberg informed the police, following which the officers raided the house and rescued the children locked up from many days.The police officials immediately launched a search operation after registering the case.The search operation was made successful as the police team recovered from abducted from the same area within 12 hours.Police officials told media that FIR registerd against the women.The age of the children is between four to ten years, the residents informed the police.

The police further said that with the help of residents of the area, the rescued children were handed over to their father.