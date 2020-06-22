Daily Times

Imam of Jamia Masjid in Model Town S block raped students for 15 years

LAHORE: The imam of Jamia Masjid in Model Town S block of Lahore has been accused of sexual abuse of children by a student at the mosque who says the cleric has been abusing the students for the last 15 years.

“A video clip has been circulating on social media where the cleric can be seen forcing a child. In a video statement, a boy who was abused by the Imam said that he was 12 years old since the religious scholar had been sexually abusing him. He added the culprit threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone.

The victim further said that Qari Tahir Shah sexually abused other children in the past as well.

An FIR has been filed against the Imam Masjid and his brother in the local police station.

