Imam of Jamia Masjid in Model Town S block raped students for 15 years

LAHORE: The imam of Jamia Masjid in Model Town S block of Lahore has been accused of sexual abuse of children by a student at the mosque who says the cleric has been abusing the students for the last 15 years.

“A video clip has been circulating on social media where the cleric can be seen forcing a child. In a video statement, a boy who was abused by the Imam said that he was 12 years old since the religious scholar had been sexually abusing him. He added the culprit threatened him with dire consequences if he told anyone.

Qari Tahir Shah, who was the imam at a mosque & running a madrassa in Model Town, Lahore for 15 yrs, booked for raping his students. He was seen doing that in a viral video. The mullah & his accomplice are now on the run. This is what’s happening in many madrassas across country pic.twitter.com/figq3fdG7F — Bilal Farooqi (@bilalfqi) June 21, 2020

ماڈل ٹاؤن ایس بلاک کی جامع مسجد کا امام گزشتہ پندرہ سال سے بچوں سے بدفعلی میں ملوث،متاثرہ لڑکا منظرعام پر آگیا۔

” 12 سال کی عمر میں پانچویں جماعت کا طالب علم تھا تب سے یہ قاری مجھے جنسی زیادتی کا نشانہ بنا رہا ہے اور کسی کو بتانے کی صورت میں سنگین نتائج کی دھمکیاں بھی دیتا ہے۔” pic.twitter.com/Z5X82xT07r — NayaDaur Urdu (@nayadaurpk_urdu) June 19, 2020

The victim further said that Qari Tahir Shah sexually abused other children in the past as well.

An FIR has been filed against the Imam Masjid and his brother in the local police station.