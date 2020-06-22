Pilot, air traffic controller held responsible for PIA crash

A preliminary report on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight No. PK-8303 crash in Karachi has held the pilot and air traffic controller responsible for the incident.

According to the report, investigators said he pilot did not follow the procedure and was overconfident. The air traffic controller was held equally responsible for the incident as he did not ask the pilot to make an emergency landing instead of taking off when the aircraft hit the runway.

The report has been prepared from evidence gathered from the cockpit voice recorder data, plane debris and other evidence collected from the crashed site by the probe team.

Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) led by Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani has presented the preliminary report on the PK-8303 crash to Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. The minister is expected to present the preliminary report to Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow.

