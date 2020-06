Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s maternal grandson Aslam Jinnah passed away in Karachi on Monday.

As being reported, Aslam Jinnah aged 70, was ill for several days. He met the Creator when his health deteriorated.

His cousin said that Aslam will be laid to rest in Shah Muhammad graveyard, Karachi. He left a widow and a daughter to mourn.