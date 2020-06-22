Israeli army conducts weapon testing on animals

The Israeli military secretly conducted hundreds of weapons development experiments on animals, Israeli newspaper reported on Sunday.

Around 1,000 experiments were conducted by the Israeli Defense Ministry on different types of animals during the past three years, the daily said, citing a document from the “Let the Animals Live” association.

According to the document, the Israeli army used the animals to simulate a naval incident of multiple victims.

The pigs were the most used for the medical experiments due to its heart and respiratory system structure similarity with the humans, the document showed.

The Israeli military maintains that it slightly uses experiments on animals only for medical researches and under supervision of qualified veterinarian.