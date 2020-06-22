Court issues arrest warrant for actress Ayesha Sana

A local court in Lahore has issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan’s performing actress who has appeared in morning shows, films, and theater performances, Ayesha Sana, in a bogus cheque case.

Mian Muhammad Ali Moin had registered a case against Ayesha Sana on May 27 at Defense B Lahore Police Station, alleging that the actress had borrowed Rs 20 million from him.

Businessman Mian Ali Moin said that the cheque given by Ayesha Sana on loan was not cashed. In the same case, a local court has issued an arrest warrant for the actress.

It has come as a surprise that a renowned actress belonging to a respectable family, who has a business association with Pakistan’s famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and comperes his shows everywhere in the world, could be responsible for such a fraudulent act.

Earlier it was reported that she got involved in a controversy with her ex-husband Yousaf Mirza and got divorced from him and went to press and got unnecessary coverage.

She then started asking for money from her rich friends and now she is under debt to pay 80 to 100 million to the people.

People are claiming that the whole of her family is involved in this fraud, however, her father and brother have denied such claims.

Ayesha’s wealthy friends knowing that she belonged to a respectable family, trusted her and lent her huge amount of cash. The people involved were mostly, designers, actors, and businessmen, so they consoled each other that Ayesha would return their money in time.