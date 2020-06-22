A study recently published in the Journal of Applied Psychology examined how goal-setting corresponds with performance among people with varying intellectual abilities.

The said study says that people with high IQ tend to choke when under pressure. Interestingly, when goals are framed strategically, this disadvantage seem to vanish.

It suggests an ironic reason for why people with high general mental ability (GMA) often become mentally overwhelmed in complex, dynamic working environments: Their strong mental capacity leaves them vulnerable to performance anxieties and intrusive thoughts.

The researchers hypothesized that reframing goals for these individuals might change performance. To test that idea, they asked 261 undergraduate business students to participate in a stock market experiment. Each student was placed in one of three groups, each oriented toward a different type of goal: Performance, learning, or do-your-best.

The researchers measured each student’s GMA and told them they’d have to estimate the value of a set of stocks using a few financial indicators provided to them. At first, the students weren’t sure how the measures related to the stock prices, but after each guess they were shown the correct price, and how closely the given indicators predicted that price. As the day went on, the researchers quietly manipulated the experiment in the same ways across all three groups to test how participants adapted.

The researchers added:

Dynamic complexity by changing which financial indicators best predicted the stock prices.

Component complexity by adding more financial indicators to the mix.

Coordinator complexity by making all of the indicators equally predictive of the stock price.

The results showed that high-GMA participants performed at about the same level as low-GMA students when the goal was to measure performance. But when high-GMA people were simply trying to do their best, they noticeably outperformed those in the low-GMA category.