OIC to hold virtual emergency meeting on IOK today

An emergency virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Organisation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held at the ministerial level today on Monday on Pakistan’s call to discuss up the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The meeting will be chaired by OIC Secretary-General Dr.Yousaf Al-Othaimeen. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will apprise the participants of the prevailing situation in held Kashmir and brief on various aspects of the issue.

The foreign ministers of other Contact Group member countries namely Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and the representatives of the OIC-Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) are expected to attend.

Earlier, the OIC has condemned the unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign in India maligning Muslims for spread of coronavirus.

The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization in a tweet said Indian media is negatively profiling the Muslims in media and subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.

The OIC Commission urged the Indian government to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in the country and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under the international law.