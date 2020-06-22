Turkey to resume flights in Pakistan from July 2

Turkish Airlines has on Monday announced to resume its flight operation to Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul said the airline will resume flights from July 2 from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

There will be four flights a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Turkish Airlines stopped flights to Pakistan after the country closed its airspace in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flight operations are gradually resuming to the country now that the government has opened airspace. The Pakistani government has stipulated that coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOP)s must be followed by the airlines.

The government has further made it mandatory for all the passengers to have COVID-19 testing and whoever tests positive for the virus has to be shifted to the quarantine facility.

Since the beginning of 2020, many countries across the globe have shut down borders and limit domestic travel as a response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the global aviation industry.

The spread of COVID-19 is posing serious challenges to airlines, airports, and their ecosystems. In the long term, however, the pandemic could help catalyze investment in new technologies and radically reshape the industry.