World Bank to help Pakistan in crackdown against Locust swarms

Ministry for Food Security and Research confirmed that they are looking to initiate a program against locust swarm infestation in the country with the help of World Bank (WB).

World Bank has offered an amount of $200 million to fend off and kill the locust swarms overwhelming agricultural land in Pakistan, a notification issued by the ministry reads.

An additional $150 million were also promised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help the country fight the critters.

The project titled ‘LEAFS’ has been mulled upon by the ministry and a response will be given to the World Bank which is at the helm of the project after approvals.

The notification further states that the ministry in conjunction with the country’s economic affairs team has approved a concept note on the matter.

The first project cycle (PC-1) has also been prepared by the ministry and will present it next month at the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting.