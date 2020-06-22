MQM received funding from India: former party leader

Former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Muhammad Anwar, has alleged that the political party had received funding from the Indian government.

Talking to a private news channel Sunday, Muhammad Anwar has claimed that party leader, Nadeem Nusrat, introduced him with an Indian diplomat at the beginning of the 90s era.

The politician said that he told the Indian diplomat that he will discuss issues with him only in the presence of his senior, Nadeem Nusrat. However, the Indian diplomat told Anwar he had instructions only to speak to him and not to anyone else.

Muhammad Anwar also clarified that it was not his decision to meet Indian officials, however, he was instructed to coordinate with the political party for contacting the Indian government.

“I, Anees Advocate, Imran Farooq, and Tariq Mir were opposed to the violence. I told the MQM leadership what would happen to us in international and local opinion but in the end, Karachi leaders prevailed and Altaf didn’t agree with us,” he added.

The former leader of Altaf Hussain-led MQM said that he has no role in the murder of Imran Farooq and police had found no evidence for his involvement in the case. He asked the British and Pakistani institutions to take action if any evidence was found against him.

MQM-London is currently not allowed to carry out its political activities in Pakistan due to a series of anti-Pakistan comments by its leader Altaf Hussain who is now not allowed to appear on TV screens. Altaf Hussain said in his video message, posted on MQM-L’s official social media platforms on 23rd March 2017 that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should help the Muhajir minority to be given rights in Pakistan.

Speaking from London, he said Modi should raise his voice for Pakistani Muhajirs and the people of Balochistan. He went on to say that migration was a ‘big mistake’ of the forefathers. He admitted that the MQM received funding from Indian government.

This was not the first time when Altaf gave controversial statements. In 2016, Altaf Hussain chanted anti-Pakistan slogans during his telephonic address after which his speeches were banned from electronic media. During this speech, Altaf Hussain also openly threatened media houses and asked the electrified crowd to attack those media houses which don’t support Altaf Hussain.