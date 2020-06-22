Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhri passes away

Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away in Karachi, Allama Talib Jauhari’s son confirmed the news of his death.

Allama Talib Jauhari’s son said that he was hospitalised and in critical condition for the past many days. Allama was 80 years old.

Allama Talib Jauhari Known for being a powerful orator, Allama Talib Jauhari was not only a religious scholar but a poet, historian and philosopher as well. His ‘Sham-e-Ghareeban’ speeches on PTV were viewed by millions.

His funeral prayers will be offered after Zuherain prayers in Anroha Ground, Ancholi Society and he will be laid to rest at the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

Allama Talib Jauhari was born on August 27, 1938. His father Maulana Muhammad Mustafa Jauhar was a prominent scholar and Urdu poet known for his poetry related to the family of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Talib Jauhari studied Islamic theology in Najaf, Iraq under Ayatollah Abu al-Qasim al-Khoi. His book ‘Hadees-e-Karbala’ is considered as one of the most well-compiled sources related to the event of Karbala.

Allama Raja Nasir of Majlis-e-Wehdat-e-Muslimeen has expressed sorrow over the passing of the great scholar. “His scholastic work and speeches about Islam and Karbala will remain an asset for upcoming generation,” he said, while praying for his and giving his family the strength to bear the loss.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Talib Jauhri and prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Allama Talib Jauhri. In his condolence message, the prime minister also commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.