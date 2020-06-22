ISLAMABAD: Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, resulting in shahadat of one and serious injuries to two innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hajipir and Bedori sectors of the LoC, 13 year old Iqra Shabbir d/o Shabbir Ahmed, embraced shahadat; and 32 year old Zahida Bano w/o Shabbir Ahmed and 12 year old Saddam Rafique, s/o Rafique Butt sustained serious injuries, all are residents of Mensar village.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1440 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 13 shahadats and serious injuries to 104 innocent civilians.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interst of regional peace and security.

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.