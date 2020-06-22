Sushant Singh Rajput was lost after ‘Kedarnath’ release

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in two films, has opened up about how the late actor was kind of lost after ‘Kedarnath’ released as everything was centred around Sara Ali Khan.

“I had not spoken to Sushant for a year and a half. He changed his number 50 times. I remember when ‘Kedarnath’ had come out, the media just slammed him. And I don’t know what happened. Sushant could see that he was not getting the kind of love because everything was being said about Sara. He was not talking to me. Sushant was kind of lost. Then I sent him a few messages,” BollywoodLife quoted Abhishek as saying to a publication.

Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut with the 2018 film. She co-starred opposite Sushant as his love interest.

“Then the film released and it did really well. Again I sent him a message. This is the last exchange I had with him. ‘Bro, I have been trying to reach you. I’m not sure if you’re upset, busy or what. But call me soon to chat, we made a superb film again. If we’re not going to celebrate it, who the hell is going to celebrate. What the hell are we gonna celebrate in life’,” Abhishek said.

He further added, “Then I sent him messages again in January. He did not respond on his birthday. I just let him be. I was like koi nahi, yeh gaya hai, aayega yeh. I could see he is not in a good place. But, you can’t cross a line. You have to reach out halfway. But if you overextend and give unsolicited advice, it loses its value. I can only reach the halfway mark and wait ke yeh ayega.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under depression and stress for some months. Abhishek Kapoor launched him in Bollywood in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Kedarnath’ was the actor’s second film with him.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also said that Sushant was worried while shooting for ‘Kedarnath’ as a lot had been written about him then, but he never threw tantrums on the set and did his job perfectly and called out the industry for ‘systematic dismantling of a fragile mind.’