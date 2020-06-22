Tightrope focuses on hope for the poor

Tightrope walking tends to be associated with an act in a circus. The object of the walker is to get from one end of the rope to the next without falling. The tightrope can be a thin wire or rope, with little slack in its setting.

In “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn write about the poor and working poor, who, because of their situations are also walking a tightrope. Kristof and WuDunn are well-known journalists and published authors. To their credit, they are the first married couple to share a Pulitzer Prize for Journalism and have won numerous other literary prizes.

Kristof and WuDunn’s book is about poor people in the heartland of America, including Alabama and other Southern states. The book covers the challenges presented to the poor via education, suicides, reckless choices, and even reckless living. The couple does not allow readers to simply wring their hands on the people who walk the tightrope; often these same people, with encouragement from family members and civic leaders, leave open the possibility of hope.

One chapter of interest in this book is titled: “Raising Troubled Kids.” In this chapter, the authors share the story of Annette Dove from Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Pine Bluff is home to a historic black university, a black majority in the city, and enough American problems for several people to solve.

With determination, Dove collaborated with others to meet the needs of the poor and working poor. Not waiting on the government leaders and regional leaders, Dove and her community committed themselves to nurturing the young. Families were visited, information shared, and tangible hope dispensed.

Another chapter of interest was, “America Regained.” In this chapter, the authors shared the story of Clayton Green from Yamhill, Oregon. Kristof began this book with Yamhill and the book’s ending chapter is on Yamhill. As with other chapters, there is an understanding that the poor/working poor is not exclusive to any ethnic community.

Yamhill has its share of poor whites/working poor whites/working whites, and they share in common with others, the walking of the economic tightrope. Clayton Green, featured in this chapter, did not choose to have serious health problems or the downward spiral of his farm. But it is in this chapter the authors offer there is time for America to regain its sense of purpose.

Kristof and WuDunn’s book is an indictment on how the poor and working poor are treated in the American Experience. Their book is a commitment to revealing how a people live, people that many readers will never meet/socialize/spend dinner with, but a people who are living and hoping for a better life. Kristof is not writing from a rarified view of a well-known journalist/author, as he includes his hometown of Yamhill and family, as part of a people walking the tightrope.