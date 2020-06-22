Alicia Keys addresses police brutality in protest song ‘Perfect Way to Die’

Alicia Keys details the story of a grieving mother whose child was murdered in new song, “Perfect Way to Die.”

Cowritten and produced by Keys and Sebastian Kole, the song chronicles the unjust killings of innocent lives and discusses the uprising against police brutality and systemic racism.

The ballad opens on an average day that quickly turns violent. “Simple walk to the corner store/Mama never thought she would be/Getting a call from the coroner, she sings. “Said her sons been gunned down/Been gunned down.” As the story unfolds, it alludes to the deaths of Michael Brown and Sandra Bland and the protests that followed and continue.

“Another dream lost/Another king and queen lost,” she sings. “Another broken promise/They refuse to make right/Oh another night to live in fear/Oh another night that you’re not here/Another reason to get out there and fight.”

“Of course there is no perfect way to die. This phrase doesn’t even make sense but that’s what makes the title so powerful and heartbreaking because so many have died unjustly,” Keys said in a statement. “It’s written from the point of view of the mother whose child has been murdered because of the system of racism that looks at Black life as unworthy. We all know none of these innocent lives should have been taken due to the culture of police violence.”

‘Another dream lost/Another king and queen lost,’ she sings. ‘Another broken promise/They refuse to make right/Oh another night to live in fear/Oh another night that you’re not here/Another reason to get out there and fight’

“Perfect Way to Die” will appear on her upcoming seventh studio album, Alicia, which will arrive this fall. On Friday night, Keys will battle John Legend during Verzuz, the online beat battle series Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland launched. Earlier this month, Keys participated in a video campaign that calls for the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor to be fired and arrested and she also signed Roc Nation’s letter demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

Alicia Augello-Cook Dean, better known by her stage name Alicia Keys, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, author, and philanthropist. A classically-trained pianist, Keys was composing songs by age 12 and was signed at 15 years old by Columbia Records. After disputes with the label, she signed with Arista Records, and later released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, with J Records in 2001. The album was critically and commercially successful, producing her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single “Fallin'” and selling over 16 million copies worldwide. The album earned Keys five Grammy Awards in 2002. Her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys, was also a critical and commercial success, spawning successful singles “You Don’t Know My Name”, “If I Ain’t Got You”, and “Diary”, and selling eight million copies worldwide.

The album garnered her an additional four Grammy Awards.

Her duet “My Boo” with Usher became her second number-one single in 2004. Keys released her first live album, Unplugged and became the first woman to have an MTV Unplugged album debut at number one.

Her third album, As I Am, produced the Hot 100 number-one single “No One”, selling 7 million copies worldwide and earning an additional three Grammy Awards. In 2007, Keys made her film debut in the action-thriller film Smokin’ Aces. She, along with Jack White, recorded “Another Way to Die”.

Her fourth album, The Element of Freedom, became her first chart-topping album in the UK, and sold 4 million copies worldwide. In 2009, Keys also collaborated with Jay Z on “Empire State of Mind”, which became her fourth number-one single and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Girl on Fire was her fifth Billboard 200 topping album, spawning the successful title track, and won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. In 2013, VH1 Storytellers was released as her second live album. Her sixth studio album, Here, became her seventh US R&B/Hip-Hop chart-topping album. Her seventh studio album, Alicia, is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Keys has received numerous accolades in her career, including 15 competitive Grammy Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 12 ASCAP Awards, and an award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Music Publishers Association. She has sold over 65 million records worldwide. Considered a musical icon, Keys was named by Billboard the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade and placed number 10 on their list of Top 50 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years. VH1 also included her on their 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and 100 Greatest Women in Music lists, while Time has named her in their 100 list of most influential people in 2005 and 2017. Keys is also acclaimed for her humanitarian work, philanthropy and activism. She co-founded and is the Global Ambassador of the nonprofit HIV/AIDS-fighting organization Keep a Child Alive.