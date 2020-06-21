Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

Indonesia´s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas in a massive column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky. Mount Merapi’s clouds of ash, accompanied by a rumbling sound heard kilometers (miles) away, blanketed several villages on the main island of Java. Indonesia´s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August. Villagers living on Merapi´s fertile slopes are advised to stay 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater´s mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava, the agency said. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) mountain is the most active of 500 Indonesian volcanoes. It has rumbled and generated dark hot clouds since last year. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 353 people.