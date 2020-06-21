Climate minister Zartaj Gul’s definition of COVID-19 leaves everyone in tears

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir drove social media into hysterics with her novel definition of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 means that it has 19 points that can be applied in any country in any way,” said during a current affairs show on PTV News.

The minister’s novel definition of the virus stirred a storm on social media. Actually, COVID-19 means ‘Coronavirus disease 2019’. The ‘CO’ in the word stands for corona, ‘VI’ for the virus and ‘D’ for the disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as ‘2019 novel coronavirus’ or ‘2019-nCoV.’

A great day for the scientists they learned something new about the COVID19 from #Zartaj Gul today.@zartajgulwazir @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/3nuXeYX2Xn — Khawaja Asif National Hero (@AsifLoverzz) June 20, 2020

Her remarks have left the social media in frenzy, and some still couldn’t get out of the shock, to be honest.

A startling discovery by #Zartajgul, a federal minister in Mr Selected’s cabinet.

“COVID19 means that the Corona Virus has 19 points that can be applied on any country based on their level of immunity” One country, so many!#COVIDIOTS #COVID19Pakistan#BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/ZZ4mPNtKf2 — Azeema (@azeema_1) June 21, 2020

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan�was himself reviewing the COVID-19 situation and also imposed smart lockdown to facilitate people especially the daily wagers.