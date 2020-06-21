Ministry of Education seeks recommendations from provinces on reopening of schools

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Education has sought suggestions from the provinces regarding the reopening of schools. The final decision will be taken on July 2 at the Inter-Provincial Ministers’ Conference.

The federal government should seek suggestions from the provinces regarding the reopening of the school. The reopening of the school will be initially considered on a trial basis.

The provinces have been asked to submit their proposals for opening educational institutions by June 23. All measures to protect students and teachers from corona should be part of the plan.

The federation also convened an inter-provincial ministerial conference on July 2. The conference will decide whether to reopen or close more schools.