Muhammad Anwar confirms MQM received funding from India

Senior official of one of Pakistan’s biggest political parties, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Muhammad Anwar, told authorities that the party was receiving funding from the Indian government.

The MQM has long been a dominant force in the politics of Pakistan’s largest city Karachi.

During an interview with media officials, at his home in Edgware, the MQM stalwart denied having anything to do with the murder of Dr Imran Farooq and said that it was Nadeem Nusrat who introduced him to an Indian diplomat in early 90’s. Nusrat, MQM’s former Coordination Committee member, now lives in Washington and runs his own organization.

Also UK authorities started investigating the MQM in 2010 when a senior party leader, Imran Farooq, was stabbed to death outside his home in north London.

In the course of those inquiries the police found around £500,000 ($787,350) in the MQM’s London offices and in the home of MQM leader Altaf Hussain. That prompted a second investigation into possible money laundering.

Anwar said he told the Indian diplomat that he will discuss issues with him only in the presence of his senior, Nusrat. The Indian diplomat told Anwar he had instructions only to speak to him and not to anyone else. “I told him that I will not speak to him on my own. After making a call to someone and after about half an hour’s argument, he received permission and then Nadeem Nusrat joined us too. This is how I got connected.”