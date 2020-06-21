People in various cities protest attacks on Sindh Rangers

People in Moro district, Sindh, protested on Sunday against the recent attacks on Sindh Rangers in the province.

They denounced terrorism, called for its death, and expressed support for the country’s armed forces.

According to a statement issued by the authorities, similar protests emerged in various cities of Sindh.

Four including two Rangers personnel and two civilians lost their lives in string of explosions across Karachi and Ghotki on Friday. In Larkana, also a Rangers personnel was injured when a cracker was hurled at the security picket he was deployed at.

In Karachi, a civilian Kashif was martyred when he fell victim to a grenade attack hurled by two motorcyclists near a paramilitary Rangers mobile deployed at Ehsaas Centre, near Anjuman-e-Islamia School, Liquatabad. Eight others including a Rangers official Munawwar were left injured in the attack.

In Ghotki, three including a civilian and two Rangers officials were martyred in another attack near their mobile at a market in Ghotki.

According to the preliminary investigation, the bomb explosion occurred at a meat shop situated near Ghotki Railway station. The police said Rangers officials used to make purchase from there daily. “The bomb was a planted, device,” and further investigations are underway. Later, the Police raided a village Jalal Ghoto and picked up a suspect and shifted him to unknown place for investigation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on Rangers personnel The prime minister sought a report of the incidents from the agencies concerned.