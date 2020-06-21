The title track for ‘Bandhay Ek Dour Se’ is giving us all the feels!

Ahsan Khan and Ushna Khan starrer, and a much awaited family saga, Bandhay Ek Dour Se has finally released its beautiful OST.

Composed and sung by Sahir Ali Bagga featuring Hadiqa Kiani, the track is very touching and beautiful, along with an amazing visualization that gives an insight into the story.

With Sahir Ali Bagga’s soulful voice perfectly complementing Hadiqa Kiani’s soothing vocals, the title track is definitely a winner. Marking the beginning of the most anticipated drama of the season soon, this OST is filled with love, heartbreak, pain, and so much more. It is no surprise that there is a lot of anticipation surrounding Bandhay Ek Dour Se which is yet to begin, the behind the scenes images and teasers have stirred quite a lot of conversation about the new drama as well.

Penned down by Ranjha Ranjha kardi famed Faiza Iftikhar, the drama brings a new and refreshing theme to television, which is said to be different from the typical saas-bahu drama. Directed by the star director Ali Faizan and produced under the banner of 7th Sky Production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the show is all set to make waves on Geo entertainment this month.

Alongside the unconventional duo of Ahsan Khan and Ushna Shah, we are also going to see the power-packed supporting cast of Hina Altaf, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Noor Hassan, Madiha Rizvi, Ali Rizvi, Qawi Khan and many more.

The heart touching title track of the show entails the palpable chemistry among the actors, and lyrics ignite the warmth and emotions. The visualization of love and heartbreak surely has touched the hearts of viewers and has left us in even more anticipation for the journey to start in Bandhay Ek Dour Se. The lyrics hint at the trials and troubles faced by someone who is in love. That feeling of heartbreak has been perfectly picturized through the visuals and the sound of the title track.

The drama is expected to be centered around family and love troubles among the leading cast. Ahsan Khan plays the role of a happy-go-lucky guy, next door whose biggest concern is to keep families united, and Ushna Shah plays a bubbly and mature girl. They both bring a refreshing new take on romance on screen.

The ost shows Ahsan Khan and Ushna Shah as love birds who are very happy with their lives and cannot bear tears in each other’s eye, but circumstances change when Hina Altaf comes in the picture, and things between the trio get complicated. For now, we cannot wait to watch the first episode that is expected to be aired this month. There is a lot to look forward to the upcoming story, and it would be interesting to see how the story unfolds between the main characters.