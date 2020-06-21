UCLA players demand change in health protocols

A group of 30 UCLA football players endorsed a document demanding a neutral health official oversee the school’s protocols to prevent the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported Friday. The players also want whistleblower protections for athletes and staff who report violations, as well as a guarantee a player won’t lose his scholarship if he chooses not to return to campus amid coronavirus fears. “These demands reflect our call for an environment in which we do not feel pressured to return to competition, and if we choose not to return, that our decision will be respected,” according to the letter, which the Times obtained. “If our demands are not met, we will refrain from booster events, recruiting events and all football-related promotional activities. Without providing any examples, the players said they want a third-party health official to look after their best interests because the school has not in the past. ,” according to the letter.