UN condemns systemic racism — without naming US

The UN’s top human rights body on Friday condemned discriminatory police brutality and demanded a report on “systemic racism”, but rights groups accused Washington of wielding pressure to strip out any mention of the United States in the resolution. The UN Human Rights Council’s 47 members approved by consensus a revised resolution, which was presented by African countries for an urgent council debate, called following the death of George Floyd in US police custody. Floyd’s killing on May 25, after a white Minneapolis police officer — since charged with murder — pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, fuelled a national and global uproar over racism and police brutality. An initially strongly-worded text proposed earlier this week had called for a high-level international investigation into police against people of African descent in the United States. But it was watered down in recent days, first to remove the call for an international probe, and finally to strip away any mention of the United States. This sparked outrage from rights groups, which accused Washington and its allies of lobbying heavily to revise the text — a charge that the US mission in Geneva declined to respond to. Burkina Faso’s ambassador, who presented the resolution on behalf of African states, acknowledged Friday that “numerous concessions” had been made to “guarantee a consensus” on the text.