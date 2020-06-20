Will the June 21 Solar Eclipse Kill Coronavirus? Here’s What the Science Says

The scientists who came up with the term ‘coronavirus’ in 1986 found that under a microscope, the virus they were looking at resembled a solar corona: the bright crown-like ring of gasses surrounding the sun that is visible during a solar eclipse.

On June 21st, Sunday, Pakistan will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse. This particular eclipse is said to be the ‘deepest’ annular solar eclipse in nearly a hundred years.

On Sunday, people from different parts of the world will be able to witness the beauty of what is commonly signified as the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 is likely to appear for around 30 seconds, similar to a necklace of pearls.

But people have only one question in their minds: Will the solar eclipse kill coronavirus?

In fact, this has become a popular query on Google search results, consistently spiking as the date of viewing draws nearer.

Here’s what a solar eclipse is: A solar eclipse takes place when the moon moves between the sun and earth, obstructing the sun’s light. In an annular solar eclipse, the moon entirely or partially covers the sun from when seen from earth.

So why does this have anything to do with the coronavirus?

In a bizarre claim, a scientist based in Chennai has said that there are connections between the coronavirus outbreak and the solar eclipse which took place on December 26.

Dr. KL Sundar Krishna, a Nuclear and Earth scientist told that the pandemic may have been a result of mutated particle interaction of the first neutron emitted after the solar eclipse owing to fission energy. He said that there is a “planetary configuration with new alignment in the solar system” which occurred after the solar eclipse. And that is even the coronavirus outbreak happened, according to Krishna.

Krishna has even deduced a possible theory of how the virus originated. He told that the virus has come from the upper atmosphere where “inter-planetary force variation” took place. The said neutrons then began nucleating which further resulted in bio-nuclear interactions in the upper atmosphere. This bio-nuclear interaction, according to him, may be a source of the virus.

However, this may not be actually based in science. In fact, the only connection between coronavirus and the solar eclipse is just, well, the sun.

The current new novel Covid-19 belongs to the group of viruses called coronavirus. ‘Corona,’ means crown.

The scientists who came up with the term ‘coronavirus’ in 1986 found that under a microscope, the virus they were looking at resembled a solar corona: the bright crown-like ring of gasses surrounding the sun that is visible during a solar eclipse.

Famous Pakistani astrologer Ali Zanjani revealed that the Solar Eclipse will reach its peak at 12:10 pm and will end at around 3:04 pm. The duration of the solar eclipse will be of approximately six hours.

The Annular solar eclipse will be visible from India and will also be visible in Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, and China. The solar eclipse will last for six hours.

He urged that one should never look at the solar eclipse with bare eyes. While many people think that dark sunglasses or homemade filters are enough to safely witness the phenomenon, they do not effectively protect you from the harmful rays of the sun. Pinhole projection is a safe way to observe a solar eclipse in an indirect fashion.