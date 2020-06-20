Oxygen plant received by General Hospital Fiasalabad

Renowned Industrialists on Saturday donated oxygen plant for the Corona patients which was installed in General Hospital Faisalabad. Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr. Zafar Ali Ch. Inaugurated the oxygen plant and extended gratitude to the worthy donors.

He maintained that this plant will be helpful not only for patients with mild breathing difficulties but will also aid in operating ventilators. Dr. Zafar urged that if any Corona patient feels problem in breathing, the patient should not stay home and reach hospital immediately in order to get proper treatment. He revealed that there is enough space and medical facilities for the Corona patients.