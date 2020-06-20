Suicide or Murder: Film to be made on Sushant Singh’s life

A movie inspired by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s life and career is in the works, Indian media reported.

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves in the Bollywood industry and several questions surrounding nepotism in the industry are being raised.

Titled Suicide Or Murder? – A star was lost, the film will be sponsored by filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta and helmed by Shamik Maulik.

In this regard, Vijay Shekhar Gupta Gupta said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to chase their dreams of making it big here end up not getting work.”

He further said, “Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood struggle.”

“The film is not Sushant’s biopic. It is inspired by his life and work. We are writing the script. It will be based on thorough research of the star’s life, and we will be talking to a lot of other actors who are considered ‘outsiders’ in the industry,” he added.

The director added that he intends to ‘expose’ Bollywood with his film. It’s more about showing how prevalent nepotism is and how the lobbying machinery works inside Bollywood where opportunities are snatched from the hands of those who deserve and are given to those who have connections. Maulik said, “I want to break this gang. My story will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant. That boy was forced to end his life. He was bullied by people and boycotted and was even fired from several films back-to-back.”