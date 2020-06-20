IAEA passes resolution against Iran, seeks access to nuclear sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday passed a resolution critical of Iran as tension mounts over its nuclear programme.

The board of governors at the UN’s nuclear watchdog passed the resolution put forward by European states and urged Iran to allowed inspectors from the IAEA to access two sites in Iran to clarify whether any undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s.

The resolution is the first of its kind since 2012 and calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA and requests without any further delay including providing prompt access to the specified locations.

Iran has been blocking access to the sites for months. The resolution was carried by 25 votes in favour versus two against. There were seven abstentions including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Mongolia, Azerbaijan and Niger.

According to a report on Iran’s safeguards issued by the agency in March 2020, the IAEA requested clarification from Tehran in January 2019 about possible nuclear activities and materials at three sites. After a year of attempting to gain information, the IAEA requested access in January 2020 to two of the locations in question to take environmental samples. In a report issued June 5, the IAEA noted that Iran had still not provided access or information about the outstanding questions.

The March and June reports make clear that the IAEA’s investigation is focused on activities and materials from the pre-2003 period when Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program according to agency and U.S. assessments. While there appears to be no evidence of ongoing undeclared nuclear activities in the IAEA report, the information provided by the agency makes a compelling case that Iran has violated its safeguards agreement by failing to declare nuclear materials from the pre-2003 period to the IAEA. (For more information on the report and the possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials in question see “Iran’s Failure to Comply with IAEA Investigation Raises Concerns.”)

According to the resolution, Iran should “satisfy the Agency’s requests without any further delay” and provide “prompt access to the locations specified.” The resolution also “reaffirms” that Iran shall “cooperate fully and in a timely manner” in implementing its safeguards agreement and the additional protocol to its safeguards agreement.