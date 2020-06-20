China claims entire Galwan Valley under its control

China has claimed that the Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is now under its control.

The news was confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Saturday morning. In his recent series of tweets, China has claimed on the Galwan Valley.

India, however, had rejected Chinese claims on the Galwan valley. While confirming the news, Zhao Lijian tweeted, “The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region.”

During a media briefing here, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian again blamed India for the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed, and issued a press note giving ‘step-by-step account of the Galwan clash’ as per China.

Zhao’s reiteration of Beijing’s claim over the Galwan Valley came a day after the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said “given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We expect the Chinese side to also confine its activities to its side of the LAC.”

