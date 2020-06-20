PIA announces to pay six-month rent, rebuild houses damaged in plane crash

In order to compensate the affected residents of Karachi’s Model Colony, where a Pakistan International Airlines plane had crashed on May 22, the national flag carrier on Friday announced to pay six-month rent and rebuild their houses.

As per to a spokesperson of PIA said that cheques of payment of rent for the 6 months will be distributed among the affected residents of Model Clooney during a ceremony at PIA Training Center in Karachi.

Earlier on June 13, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and local administration in the city were yet to complete a survey of the demolished homes, affected during Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident, to assess infrastructural losses as families continued to suffer.

According to sources, the SBCA was yet to complete the survey of the damaged buildings of Model Town area where the ill-fated PIA plane crashed. The incident had claimed lives of 97 people onboard as two of them miraculously survived the crash.