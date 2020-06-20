Coronavirus entering new and dangerous phase: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a new and dangerous phase of the coronavirus as infections continue to surge in parts of the world.

During a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” he said adding, “The virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.”

More than 8.7 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 462,688 have died.

Tedros, whose leadership of the WHO has been severely criticised by US President Donald Trump, urged people to maintain social distancing and ‘extreme vigilance.’

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan drew attention to the situation in Brazil, where he said there had been 1,230 additional COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said that some countries had managed to flatten the peak of infections without bringing them down to a very low level.

“You can see a situation in some countries where they could get a second peak now, because the disease has not been brought under control,” he said.

“The disease will then go away and reduce to a low level, and they could then get a second wave again in the autumn or later in the year.”