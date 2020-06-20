Pakistan resumes international flight operation

The government has announced the resumption of full-scale international flight operation from all airports of the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notification regarding the resumption of international flight operation in Pakistan stating that all international and chartered flights will be authorised to operate to and from all airports except Gwadar and Turbat.

The latest decision came into effect from Friday night and flights will resume from June 20. The aviation authority will approve the flight schedule to ensure sufficient separation between arrival and departures of the passengers under health protocols adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight operation will be continued under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the concerned authorities. All cargo, special and diplomatic flights will require special permission from higher authorities.

The government on Wednesday had announced a new policy for inbound passengers with a resolve to transport approximately 200,000 people within a month. The implementation of the new policy will start from Saturday (today) which the government said would bring significant enhancement in the capacity to bring back stranded Pakistanis from across the world.