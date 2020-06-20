Ireland names Paul Stirling as vice-captain

BELFAST: The Ireland Cricket Board has appointed Paul Stirling as vice-captain, providing support to Andy Balbirnie after he took charge across all formats last year. Stirling is one of Ireland’s most-experienced players, capped 117 times in ODIs and 78 times in T20Is, as well as playing all three Tests since the country’s elevation to Full Member status. He is their leading run-scorer in both white-ball formats, and his 177 against Canada in 2010 remains an ODI record for Ireland. The two former Middlesex team-mates, who lived together during their time in London, will now oversee Ireland’s fortunes as they attempt to build for future challenges, including a T20 World Cup and the new 50-over World Cup Super League. “It was fitting to get a call from Bal to ask me to be his vice-captain,” Stirling said. “We’ve played together all the way up from when we were kids so I look forward to helping him shape the way this Irish side moves forward in the coming months and years ahead”.