Priyanka Chopra felicitates Malala for completing her degree at Oxford

Priyanka Chopra has felicitated Malala Yousafzai for completing her degree of philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford.

Malala turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos where she could be seen celebrating with family and wrote, “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.”

She went on to say “I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after Malala shared the endearing post.

US actress Reese Witherspoon also felicitated the Pakistani Nobel laureate for completing her degree.