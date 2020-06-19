Fans recreate some of the most iconic looks of Deepika

It is a well-known fact that Deepika Padukone is one of the most influential people in the country and social media today has made it even more evident.

When she spoke about the importance of mental health, people heard her. When she wears a certain outfit, does a certain kind of makeup, fans try to replicate it. It is because of the influence that her social media handles have. She wisely uses her social media platforms to communicate with her fans.

Owing to her massive influence, Deepika’s sartorial choices have inspired people to recreate some of her most iconic looks. With her global presence, anything that Deepika wears becomes a fashion statement. Fans have recreated certain looks from her movies to red carpet events. Deepika is an epitome of class. Her sense of poise is very well reflected in her wardrobe and the way she pulls it off so effortlessly. It’s difficult to find a look she can’t pull off, whether it’s urban cool or red-carpet polished, Deepika can work any style she chooses.

Users from all around the world are embracing various outfits and makeup to remake some of her favourite looks.

Users from all around the world are embracing various outfits and makeup to remake some of her favourite looks

Deepika Padukone’s popular release, Padmaavat, along with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh left everyone in awe of her beauty and grace. While people couldn’t stop praising her look like a queen, many couldn’t believe Deepika pulling off a strong character like this with the utmost ease. One of her fans recreated this look, and we wonder why won’t anyone?

In one of the public event, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a pink saree with a golden choker. What stole the show was her eye makeup and a simple hairdo. One of her fans also shared a similar look.

At Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone is often seen experimenting with her looks. In 2019, the Chhapaak actress was seen donning an edgy avatar. A high ponytail with a monochrome plunging neckline outfit. Her dramatic makeup was surely the highlight of the show.

In one of the events, Deepika Padukone was seen in a Sabyasachi saree. The actress looked like a vision in white. Her red lip, emerald choker and gelled hair left us wondering about her classiest look ever.