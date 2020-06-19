Ronit Roy appeals to Maharashtra govt for a lenient stand on school fees

Ronit Roy has appealed to the Maharashtra government to look into the matter of school fees at a time when many parents do not have a steady income owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“No work, no business, no sales, no jobs, no income! It’s time to pay school fees (in some cases running into lakhs) I humbly urge the @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra to take a closer look. If not a rebate at least a staggered no interest payment plan will help everyone a great deal,” tweeted the actor.

The actor’s tweet comes at a time when schools in Maharashtra are reportedly planning to reopen in July. “What will happen to all the children who’s parent will not be able to pay? Will the children loose their future?” he wrote in a separate tweet.

Commenting on the actor’s post, a user shared, ‘I m a teacher myself and I know how much effort is needed to prepare videos and notes for online classes as compared to real classrooms. Whole day we are busy preparing these..Teachers and menial staff also need to run their families.Think about them too’

“I would have expected that being a teacher you would have understood my message. Let’s see if I u delta and yours. So if the parents are given the concession of paying at the beginning of every quarter as opposed to a yearly payment it would make a difference to your income?” asked the actor in reply.