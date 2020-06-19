Today it is Sushant Singh Rajput, tomorrow it can be a singer: Sonu Nigam

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and shocking death by suicide, a can of worms has opened in movie business exposing its dark underbelly.

In a fresh vlog, popular singer Sonu Nigam has shared his thoughts and warned against more suicides.

Sonu Nigam in the video can be heard saying that the music industry is a bigger mafia than movies. He said young talent suffers because of people who have a say and are in power. He further warned and urged everyone to be more compassionate towards each other as today an actor has died tomorrow it can be a singer, writer, lyricist as well.

Sonu Nigam in the video can be heard saying that the music industry is a bigger mafia than movies

SSR’s sudden and untimely death has sent shock waves across the nation and once again the ghost of nepotism has hit Bollywood hard on debates and discussion on various social media platforms. Mumbai police is investigating the case and as many as 13 people have recorded their statement. Sushant’s family immersed his ashes in the holy Ganges river on June 18, 2020, in Patna.