Hamza Khan – An I.T. and Social Entrepreneur who is a true mix of Passion, Creativity and Intelligence.

Insight in true sense comes from the struggle which comes under the influence of pressure and a lot many pains of being the entrepreneur. Mr Hamza Khan has challenged all these obstacles so well to achieve excellence in the field of I.T. and Software.

He is a young I.T. and Social entrepreneur who surprised everyone with his deep and broad technical experience. He actually inspired many by owning a Software House at this young age in Lahore, Pakistan. Not only this, he expertise and proves himself in varied fields of I.T. as Digital Marketing, Blogging etc. which are always on the leading edge of technology. Adding more to this he is also giving services in Forex trading and Amazon affiliations.

This young age tech-savvy entrepreneur was born and brought up in Abbottabad, Pakistan on 5th December 1999. From a very young age he dreams of achieving something high in life. Being also interested in e-gaming since childhood, he started taking interest in I.T. field and adding more to the flavor his interest in travelling helps him to develop supreme communication skills that acts as a catalyst in flourishing his career.

With strong subject knowledge with regards to functioning of business in e-commerce environment Mr Khan has served people by establishing many e-commerce stores in and outside Pakistan. Not only this, he succeeded by giving the customers something better, innovative and cheaper that their nearest competitors.

Mr Hamza Khan genuinely loves his work and is always willing to put in those extra hours to make the business succeed because there is a joy that his business gives which goes beyond the money. The drive and determination in his personality will help him keep going no matter what. This is what shortly describes Mr Hamza Khan still there are many more chapters yet to reveal.