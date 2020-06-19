Sushant’s suicide: Criminal complaint filed against Bollywood’s Salman Khan and 6 others

A lawyer moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday.

The demise of a talented and self-made actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone shocked and is coming with a new story and twist every day. After the incident, many Bollywood personalities are opening up about the Nepotism in the industry. Many voices can be heard alleging Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a conspiracy.

The complainant Sudhir Singh Ojha stated, “I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last week. His death sparked a debate on mental health and nepotism in the film industry.