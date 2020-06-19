Abdul Aleem Khan calls on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

LAHORE: Senior and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. The two leaders discussed various issues of political and mutual interest. Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that special focus in the fields of education, health and agriculture is a reflection of Government priorities, the Federal Government is constantly striving for improvement in economic policies and the federation has presented such a positive budget despite many difficulties. Shah Mehmood Qureshi further said that in the current situation, stopping the spread of Corona epidemic and keeping the economy afloat is our top priority for which no minute will be spared.

In his conversation, Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan lauded the efforts made by the Foreign Minister to bring back Pakistanis from abroad who are waiting for repatriation as soon as possible. He also discussed the record purchase of wheat and the Federal Minister was briefed on important issues regarding the formulation of new policies in Food Department.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan reiterated that the journey of progress and prosperity would be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would spare no effort to alleviate the plight of the common man.