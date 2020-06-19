CM Buzdar assures strict monitoring of flour prices in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has assured that the prices of sugar and flour will not be increased in the province.

In this regard, Usman Buzdar ordered Punjab’s Agriculture Department and its officers to strictly monitor the prices of the staples in the province and ensure that no increase is tolerated. “An investigation will be carried out by the price magistrate against anyone who is found selling the commodities at overpriced rates,” Buzdar said, adding, that he will monitor the prices himself.

“If the need arises, raids will be conducted and I will inspect the warehouses myself,” the minister asserted. He added that the provision of specialised machinery at flour and sugar warehouses will be handled by the government.

The commodities are being sold in Punjab for higher prices than those set by the government leading to problems for residents after which action was taken by the administration.