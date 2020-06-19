OGRA refuses to take blame amid fuel availability crisis in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: With the country witnessing an oil crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Petroleum Division and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) have passed the buck on to each other for forcing oil marketing companies (OMCs) to keep 20 days of oil stocks, which has perturbed government functionaries.

In its interim report on black marketing, and hoarding by OMCs, the committee said that dur­ing the oil crisis the sales of SPL, TPPL, APL, AOPSL, BYCO, GO, Hascol, Puma, and BE dropped substantially and recommended that a necessary punitive action should be taken against them.

More importantly, the committee as per the report has also notices serious breaches of safety rules and regulations such as tank or gantry distance requirements for storing POL products for storing highly combustible products at few of the private storage handling companies such as PMC, ATT, ATC, ZY & Co, Al Noor. Majority of their private terminals were initially designed to keep molasses, ethanol and chemicals. Later on somehow, they managed to convert their storages into PMG and HOBC which is big safety hazards in case of any mishap.

Prime Minister Imran Khan issued directives to be taken against the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) found responsible for the ‘artificial’ petrol crisis, saying that those found guilty of hoarding should be arrested.

In the past couple of weeks, ever since the government approved a cut in the petrol price, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country that complained of shortages.