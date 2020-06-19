ADB forecasts Pakistan economy to grow 2% in next fiscal year

The Asian Development Bank has forecasted Pakistan’s economy to grow by 2 percent in the fiscal year 2021.

ADB in its report “Asian Development Outlook Supplement 2020” stated that Pakistan’s economy was on the path to recovery before COVID-19. It is projected to contract by 0.4% in the fiscal year 2020 (ending 30 June 2020) as the outbreak further restricts economic activity.

In April 2020, the Bank had projected Pakistan’s economy to grow at 2.6 percent in the current fiscal year. The Bank stated that inflation projections for Bhutan in 2020 and for Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2020 and 2021 are revised down in line with sharply contracting demand.

ADB has revised downward the inflation rate projection for Pakistan from 11.5 percent to 11 percent for the current fiscal year and from 8.3 percent to 8 percent for the next fiscal year.

ADB forecasts growth of 0.1 per cent for the region in 2020 which is down from the 2.2 per cent forecast in April and would be the slowest growth for the region since 1961.

Growth in 2021 is expected to rise to 6.2 per cent, according to a forecast made in April.

Excluding the newly industrialised economies of Hong Kong, China, Republic of Korea and Singapore, developing Asia is forecast to grow by 0.4 per cent this year and 6.6 per cent in 2021.