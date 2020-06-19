Blast near Ehsaas centre leaves one dead, six injured

A blast occurred near a centre of the Ehsaas Program in Liaquatabad area on Friday leaving one person and six others injured.

Contingents of Police and Rangers have reached the site of the incident and are conducting initial investigation. The injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Bomb disposal squad has also reached the site of the incident and said that the blast was an improvised cracker device.

Superintendent Police (SP) Liaquatabad said that the incident occurred in Liaquatabad No. 10, where the centre was disbursing cash among the needy.

This cracker blast came hours after a similar attack on the Rangers’ vehicle in Ghotki that left at least three people, including a Sindh Rangers man, dead. According to local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted in the area of Ghotta Market

At least three people among two Ranger personnel were killed and five wounded in a blast in Ghotki. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the site shortly after the blast. It occurred near a Rangers vehicle. The deceased included two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed, and a passerby, Ghulam Mustafa.