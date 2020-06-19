‘Nepotism is everywhere’, Karan Johar broke contract, reveals Sidharth Shukla

Karan Johar is grabbing the headlines for being trolled on his post for Late Sushant Singh Rajput. People are signing a petition to ban his production and not watch his movie.

The ace producer is also losing followers on social media and the audience is not leaving a single stone to put him and his clan down.

Siddarth Shukla who is the heartthrob of the television industry had also worked with Karan Johar in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

The actor’s acting was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience and there was a buzz that Karan has signed Siddarth Shukla in a three-film deal contract.

But that never happened and after the movie released Siddarth Shukla was never offered a movie from the production house and seems he was completely sidelined as he wasn’t offered any movie.

Fans are saying that television actors who came to make a mark in Bollywood in recent times have always been ignored by the big banners. Be it Late Sushant, Prachi Desai, Siddarth Shukla, Hina Khan etc all somewhere as faced a similar situation.

This shows how outsiders can be side-lined and how star kids get away in the industry.

If one notices even Siddharth Malhotra who was launched under his banner is not seen in much movies.

Well, nepotism exits in every industry but Bollywood is in the limelight and things can be pretty evident. Siddharth opened up about nepotism in bollywood during his recent interview with Mumbai Based entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar.