Sheikh Rasheed to be discharged from hospital soon

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is recovering from COVID-19 and will be discharged from hospital soon.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month on 8th June has been recovering fast from the disease. According to the sources, the railway minister will be shifted to his house from the hospital in two days.

Sheikh Rasheed was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure the last week on his doctor’s advice as he was feeling unwell.

After being tested COVID-19 positive, he went into self-isolation at his home. Earlier, the Railways minister, in his message, said that his condition is stable and recovering. The minister also thanked the nation who prayed for his recovery.

He said Covid-19 tests of all the staffers of Lal Haveli, the political office of the AML president, and his family members were conducted and all of them tested negative.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Rashid and inquired after his health.

The speaker prayed for the early recovery of the railway minister.