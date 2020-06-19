Two Rangers personnel, one civilian killed in Ghotki blast

Two Rangers personnel and one civilian lost their lives when a blast took place near a security forces vehicle in Ghotki city of Sindh.

DSP Hafiz Qadir said that Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market when a loud blast took place. He said that the bodies of the wounded were shifted to District Hospital Ghotki.

Heavy contingents of police reached the incident spot and cordoned off the area. Police collected evidence and started investigation. The loud blast shook nearby buildings and was heard in different parts of the city.

The deceased Rangers personnel were identified as Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed and the passerby as Ghulam Mustafa. Rescue workers have shifted the wounded to hospitals. The nature of the blast was still being ascertained, police officials said.

Later in the afternoon, police said that a bomb disposal squad’s vehicle overturned near Sangi area.

In the incident, one sub-inspector lost his life while seven officials were wounded.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives, ordering an immediate investigation into the incident.