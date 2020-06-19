According to details, a meeting of all horticulture and project directors was held at PHA headquarters Jilani Park. The meeting was chaired by Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani. The meeting directed all horticulture directors to prepare for monsoon tree planting from now on. Orders to identify ghost employees in PHA and report against them. Instructions were issued on strategies for improving nurseries.

On the occasion, Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani said that no negligence would be tolerated in the care of flowers, plants, trees and green belts planted in parks and main highways across the city and new plants planted in tree planting. And without tree care, the target cannot be achieved, he said, adding that SOPs should be strictly enforced in all major and minor parks across the city.

Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that parks and green belts should be cleaned. Morning and evening watering system should be made effective and Horticulture Directors for monsoon tree planting should ensure cultivation of flowers, plants and trees in nurseries. In the meeting, DG PHA Tariq Ali Basra said that ghost employees in PHA would not be tolerated at all. All Horticulture Directors should immediately check and report ghost employees who do not come to work in their zones.

DG PHA Tariq Ali Basra further said that action would be taken against the concerned director and the ghost employee for disclosure of ghost employees in accordance with the constitution and law. All the directors will submit weekly reports of all the work done in their zones to the headquarters. He further said that action should be taken against those violating SOPs in parks and office.